Clever - Julia Suzanne (Sue) Hennings, age 68, of Clever, MO, died peacefully on Saturday, March 16, following a short illness. She was born April 27, 1950, in Springfield, MO, to the late Frank Rotrock and Julia Mae Brown Rotrock. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Gregory Hennings; a brother, Michael Rotrock. She is survived by her son, Scott (Angie) McDonald of Nixa; daughter, Amy McDonald of Springfield; sisters, Jenny (Duaine) Bennett of Massillon, OH, and Pamela Haworth of Nixa; brother, John Rotrock of Springfield; granddaughters, Beth and Demi McDonald who were the light of her world, as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral service; a private family remembrance will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to Dogwood Ranch Children's Home:

Dogwood Ranch

PO Box 1995

Ozark MO. 65721

Online donations: Dogwoodranch.org
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 22, 2019
