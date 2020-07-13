Juliette Williams Kissee
Billings - Juliette Williams Kissee, 84 years of age, passed away in her home surrounded by her children on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Billings, MO. She was born on August 28, 1935, in Springfield, Missouri, to Frances Elizabeth (Crane) and J. Sam Williams, II. Juliette graduated from Central High School and then attended Southwest Missouri State, both schools in Springfield, Missouri.
She was united in marriage to Tom Kissee, on April 12, 1956, celebrating over 61 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2017. To this union, three children were born: Tom, Julie, and Kelly.
Juliette devoted her life caring for her family. She grew up on the family dairy farm showing cattle as a child, and then raised beef cattle until her passing. Juliette enjoyed the Springfield Cardinals and watching cattle shows at the Ozark Empire Fair. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and being on her farm in Billings.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Tom W. Kissee and his wife, LuAnn of Springfield, Missouri, Julie Herzog and her husband, Kent of Sealy, Texas, and Kelly Postin and her husband, Rob of Stephens, Georgia; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Juliette is also survived by her brother J. Sam Williams III and wife Carol of Springfield and brother-in-law Don Kissee of Ozark, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; and her parents, J. Sam Williams II and Frances Williams.
A private family graveside service was held at Brookline Cemetery, Greene County, Missouri, where she was laid to rest next to her husband, Tom. Pastor Steve Hicks will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Juliette's memory may be made to the Ozark Empire Fair Foundation at 3001 North Grant Avenue, Springfield, Missouri 65803, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
, or by calling #1-800-805-5856, or mail - 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.