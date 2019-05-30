Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Chance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Chance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June Chance Obituary
June Chance

Pleasant Hope - June Henrietta Chance, 89, of Pleasant Hope, MO passed away at her daughter's home on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born on Tuesday, February 25, 1930 in Springfield, MO to Burl Adams and Henrietta Haun.

June enjoyed gardening, flea markets, the JC Penny catalog and spending time with friends and family. Her grand and great-grand children were her life.

June was preceded in death by her husband Isaac Walter Chance, her parents, one son Dennis Mullings, one infant sister and one brother Jack Adams.

June is survived by one daughter Linda McElroy (husband Keith) of Bois D'Arc, MO, four grandchildren Melinda McElroy of Bois D'Arc, MO, Keith McElroy Jr. of Ash Grove, MO, Christina Staeger and Laura McElroy of Bois D'Arc, MO, 12 great-grandchildren, two dogs Taco and Baby and numerous nieces nephews, friends and family.

A visitation will take place from 10-11 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services to follow at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W. Norton Rd., Springfield, MO 65803. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now