|
|
June Chance
Pleasant Hope - June Henrietta Chance, 89, of Pleasant Hope, MO passed away at her daughter's home on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born on Tuesday, February 25, 1930 in Springfield, MO to Burl Adams and Henrietta Haun.
June enjoyed gardening, flea markets, the JC Penny catalog and spending time with friends and family. Her grand and great-grand children were her life.
June was preceded in death by her husband Isaac Walter Chance, her parents, one son Dennis Mullings, one infant sister and one brother Jack Adams.
June is survived by one daughter Linda McElroy (husband Keith) of Bois D'Arc, MO, four grandchildren Melinda McElroy of Bois D'Arc, MO, Keith McElroy Jr. of Ash Grove, MO, Christina Staeger and Laura McElroy of Bois D'Arc, MO, 12 great-grandchildren, two dogs Taco and Baby and numerous nieces nephews, friends and family.
A visitation will take place from 10-11 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services to follow at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 W. Norton Rd., Springfield, MO 65803. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 30, 2019