|
|
June E. Richter
Bois D' Arc - June E. Richter, 98 of Bois D' Arc, passed away, Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1921, in the Oak Grove Community, near Walnut Grove, MO, to George and Helen (Kelley) Crussell. On November 7, 1942, June and Warren Richter were united in marriage and shared over 53 years together before Warren's passing in 1995.
June was the last surviving member of Walnut Grove Class of 1939. She was also a graduate of The Teacher College at SMS. During her time at SMS, she was a Golden Bear and was a Grand Bear during her alumni years. June taught in a one room schoolhouse in the Oak Grove Community. She was also a farmer and a farmer's wife. She enjoyed her time on their Century Farm. June volunteered for several years for Ash Grove Nursing Home Auxiliary, leading the PTA and 4-H. She was also a longtime member of Center Baptist Church. Above all, June loved her family and spending time with them, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
June is survived by her son, David Richter of Ash Grove; daughter, Kathy Tipton and husband Tom of Walnut Grove; grandchildren, Melissa Richter, Casey Groose and husband Ryan, Julie Henning and husband Chris, Nick Shuler and wife Emily, Danielle Roper and husband Chance; great grandchildren, Sophia Sechler, Noah, Ben, and Henry Groose, Mason and Allie Henning, Case and Avery Shuler, Chism Roper; nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Danny Richter; sisters, Jean Richter and Shirley Christian.
Visitation will be from 10:00AM until service time, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Center Baptist Church, Ash Grove, MO. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM, at the church, with burial to follow in Yeakley Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in June's name to Yeakley Chapel Cemetery and may be left or mailed to the funeral home, PO Box 217, Ash Grove, MO 65604.
The family wishes to thank Ash Grove Health Care Facility, Cox Hospice, & Home Instead for their wonderful & caring assistance.
Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020