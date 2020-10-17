1/1
June K. Perkins
June K Perkins

Springfield - June Kathern Perkins, 87 years of age, passed to her heavenly home on October 15, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1933, in Wright County, Missouri, to Clemmo (Webb) and Edgar Long. She graduated from Hartville High School in Hartville, Missouri, then attended Missouri State University (SMS) in Springfield, Missouri. June was united in marriage to Don E. Perkins on October 15, 1953. To this union, three children were born: Phillip, Joan, and Sharon.

She was in the banking business throughout her career, working for Empire Bank, Citizen's Bank of Rogersville, and Seymour Bank. June was a 70+ year member of First Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri. She was also active with various bowling teams, and won many trophies. June enjoyed cheering for the women and men's Missouri State Basketball Bears teams, yardwork, and most of all, holidays with her family.

June is survived by her children: Phillip Perkins, Joan Glenn, and Sharon Anderson; grandchildren: Andy Perkins, Ashley and Felipe Hernandez, Kathryn and Corey Brown, Sarah and Billy Brockmeier, Jerrod and Anna Anderson, and Alicia Anderson; 7 great-grandchildren; and her sister: Ila Weaver. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; three brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation will be held 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 West Walnut Lawn Street, Springfield, Missouri. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Following services, June will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations in June's memory are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.or, or at Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Advocacy, 1630 West Elfindale Street, Springfield, Missouri 65807, #417-886-2199.

Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
