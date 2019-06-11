Services
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
June King Obituary
June King

Clever - Mrs. June L. King, age 88, of Clever, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

June was born July 15, 1930 in Nixa, Missouri, the daughter of Sam and Leona (Pierce) McGinnis.

She moved to Clever at the age of 17 and married Robert (Bob) V. King on May 18, 1948. June worked for forty years as a clerk in a grocery store. After retirement, she worked six more years, cooking at Clever schools. She was a member of Clever Baptist Church. She loved reading and doing crossword puzzles, but most important, was her family.

June is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three sisters, Bessie Cooper, Irene King and Rosa Giles, and a brother, Buddy McGinnis.

June is survived by her son, Roy King of Hot Springs, Arkansas; grandson, Chad King of Bolivar; three great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren, three sisters, Maxine Hood, of Clever, Janie (Don) Nash, of Ozark, and Deanie (Kenny) Pearce, of Clever,; brother, Tony (Linda) McGinnis, of Nixa, and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

A special thanks to the staff of Sonshine Manor and Preferred Hospice.

Visitation for June will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 PM, and the service will be on Wednesday, June 12, at 10:00 AM at Meadors Funeral Home, Clever Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 11, 2019
