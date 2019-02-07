Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Republic - Junetta Elizabeth Mae (Arnold) Boyd was born to James and Mary (Harshman) Arnold on April 27, 1934 in Independence, KS and passed away February 4, 2019 in Springfield Missouri.

She was married to H. Leroy Thomas on July 19, 1952 and to this union 3 children were born. Michael and Susan (Gary Hagar), Thomas and Cheryl (David) Vanzant.

On November 9, 1991 Junetta married Charles Boyd gaining three step children , Patricia (Richard) Fehlman, Richard, and Robert Boyd.

Survivors include her children, father of her children, grandson; Christopher (Sharon) Thomas, Granddaughter in law; Susan Bohnstedt, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, sisters; Norma(Bob) Kelsey and Pam(Ron) Altizer, Brothers; Bud(Leona) Bob(Audrey) and Mike(Joyce) Arnold

Preceding her in death are her husband, Charles, parents, grandchildren; Erik Bohnstedt, Jamie Zander, and Jesse Hart, two brothers; Tom and Donald Arnold

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

The family would like to thank Integriy Hospice, Springfield Rehab and her aide Brenda Law for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 7, 2019
