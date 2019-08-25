Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
Springfield, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
Springfield, MO
View Map
1993 - 2019
Justin Campbell Obituary
Justin Campbell

Clever - Justin Scott Campbell, age 26 of Clever, died August 23, 2019. He was born April 9, 1993 in Springfield, the son of Scott Campbell and Monica (Townsend) Andrews.

Justin helped build and maintain the Time Traveler roller coaster at Silver Dollar City. He enjoyed his motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and anything else with wheels. Justin played guitar, loved nature, the outdoors and his animals. He often camped and hiked with his family and friends. Justin had enjoyed mission trips with the church, including his favorite to Jamaica.

Survivors include: his mother, Monica Andrews and husband Darin; his father, Scott Campbell and wife Debbie Sanderson; siblings, Cortney Campbell, Briana Andrews, Gavin Campbell and Aaron Cummings; nephew, Elijiah; aunts and uncle, Cheryl and Jack Dick and Marilyn Fetter; grandparents, Grant and Bobbie Townsend; close cousins, J.T. Dick, Kyle Dick and Tyler Ross; and many other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Springfield, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa with Pastor Hosea Bilyeu officiating. Burial will follow in Jamesville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday immediately before the funeral at the church.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
