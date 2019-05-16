|
|
Justin Cross
Ozark - Justin Ray Cross, age 18, of Ozark, MO died as a result of senseless violence at the hands of another, on May 13, 2019. He was born April 9, 2001 in Gillette, Wyoming. Justin attended school in Oklahoma, and Harmony School district in Big Sandy, Texas through the 11th grade where he enjoyed playing football, baseball, soccer and basketball. He was presently a senior at Ozark High School. Justin had been "all boy" even as a toddler, enjoying life and going "full blast" throughout each day. Justin was tenderhearted and hilariously funny, with a charisma that naturally drew others to him.
Survivors include: His mother and father, Jennifer and Jeremy Courtnay, of Ozark; two sisters, Emily and Ashleigh Holden of Ozark; his nana that he loved so much, Shree Carpenter of Nixa; two aunts, Kasi Carpenter, of Nixa, MO and Angela Long of Diana TX; and several cousins. His pawpaw, Tim Carpenter preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Nixa, with Rabbi Yochanan Eukel officiating. Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 16, 2019