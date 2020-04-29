|
|
Fr. Justin D. Monaghan
Joplin - Fr. Justin D. Monaghan, 79, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Joplin, Missouri.
Fr. Monaghan was born January 22, 1941, in Castlebar, Ireland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Bartholemew and Maureen (Keenan) Monaghan. He is survived by a brother, Fr. J. Fergus Monaghan; a sister, Pauline (Monaghan) Corry; and brother-in-law, Paddy Corry.
Fr. Monaghan was ordained a priest on March 5, 1966, at St. John Lateran Basilica in Rome, Italy, for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. His first assignment was as associate pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Sikeston, Missouri. Many of his other pastoral duties included associate pastor of St. Henry Parish in Charleston; associate pastor of St. Ambrose Parish in Chaffee; pastor of Holy Trinity Parish in Marshfield; pastor of St. Mary Parish in West Plains; pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Thayer; and pastor of St. Mary Parish in Joplin.
Some of Fr. Monaghan's many other assignments included: part-time teacher at St. Henry School in Charleston; Deanery Moderator for the Diocesan Council of Youth in Sikeston; Vocations Director for Sikeston Deanery; Associate Director of the Office for Religious Education; Parochial Administrator of St. Denis Parish in Benton; Chaplain for Honor Camp in Fordland; Priest representative for the DDF committee; and Region 1 Moderator.
Fr. Monaghan is also well remembered for his efforts and dedication to re-building St. Mary Catholic Church and school after the 2011 Joplin tornado.
Father Justin retired from active ministry on July 5, 2018, where he then resided in Joplin, Missouri.
Public viewing will be held from 3:00 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Joplin.
Private evening prayer service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church (available to the public via St. Mary's Catholic Church Facebook Live Stream). Private Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church with The Most Reverend Edward M. Rice officiating (available to the public via Facebook Live Stream). A private burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City.
St. Mary's Catholic Church Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Catholic-Church-Joplin-MO-541045679726250/
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary, Joplin, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020