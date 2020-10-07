1/
Justin R. Combs
Justin R. Combs

Moore, OK - Justin R. Combs, 45, of Moore, OK, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, 10-6. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Tiffany Wells-Combs, and 7 year old daughter, Peyton.

He is also survived by 5 older sisters, Cindy (John) Creager of Western Grove, AR, Vickie Norton of Ozark, MO, Jackie (James) Greene of Knoxville, TN, Marsha (Steve) Hughes of S. Greenfield and Janie (Bill) Chadwell of Rogersville, 13 cousins and numerous 2nd cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth & Claudette Combs.

Services will be held at Haverbrook Funeral Home, 3401 Havenbrook St in Norman, OK at 4 to 6 pm Saturday, 10-10. His ashes will be spread at the Buffalo River on the following, Saturday, 10-17. Justin was an avid golfer and floater of all of the beautiful rivers he so enjoyed in the Ozarks. He was a 1993 graduate of Parkview High School.

He worked as a Supervisor at UPS, Safety Kleen, EMR and present job was as an environmental specialist at Leidos at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in OKC, OK in support of the FAA.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
