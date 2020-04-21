Services
Karen Elizabeth Weinrich Obituary
Karen Elizabeth Weinrich

Karen Elizabeth Weinrich passed away on April 16th, 2020 at the age of 71. Karen was born in Minneapolis, MN and grew up in Norfolk, NE. She always remembered and appreciated the opportunity to enjoy a special childhood there. She married Dwight Weinrich in 1966. Karen graduated from Wayne State College (BAE) and the University of Nebraska with a master's degree in Public Administration. She was employed by the federal government for her entire professional career. Karen was blessed with a large and supportive extended family, countless friends', schoolmates and friends. These extraordinary people influenced and helped her in countless ways, for which she was always grateful. Karen's wishes were for everyone to remember to laugh, pray and say the Pledge of Allegiance every day. Karen is survived by husband Dwight Weinrich, daughter Wendy Harness, granddaughter Morgan Eagles, her husband Taylor, one precious great-granddaughter Ellee Taylor Eagles, grandson Wolfgang Gottsch, sister Carmen Serrano, many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins and family. Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother Elizabeth Elias Kesel, father Gene Munson, stepfather Ed Kesel and three nephews. The family requests no floral remembrances but suggests memorials to the . At Karen's request, no services are planned. Cremations to be scattered privately by the family. Condolences can be written on the Walnut Lawn Funeral Home website.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
