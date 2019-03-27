|
Karen Frances Martin
Springfield, Mo. - Karen Frances Martin 71, Springfield, Mo. passed away March 25, 2019, after a long illness. She was born December 23, 1947 in Niangua, Mo. She retired from the Greene County Circuit Court, after 21 years of service.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. before services at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 27, 2019