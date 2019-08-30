|
|
Karen Kathleen Needy
Springfield, MO. - Karen Kathleen Needy, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 28, 2019, in Springfield Missouri after a brief illness.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 30th, at the Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield, MO., from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will also be held on Saturday, August. 20, at Greenlawn North, at 3:00 p.m.
Karen was born on May 10, 1946, in Chesapeake, MO, the daughter of Herndon D. Kelley and Carolyn Kelley Russell. She shared her childhood with her sisters Carolyn Brashers and Rosalind Kraeger and with her brothers Eric Kelley and David Kelley.
Karen graduated from Willard High School in Willard, MO. She lived for many years in Lawrenceburg, MO. Later, she lived in Washington, D.C., and worked at the United States House of Representatives and the United States Department of the Interior. She retired first to Sun Lakes, AZ and then to Springfield.
She is survived by her loving children, Colleen and Kenneth Atkeson of Marshfield, MO, James and Kim Wilkerson of Everton, MO, Erin and Tom Noto of Hopewell, NJ, Beth and Jay Smith of Yardley, PA and Justin Wilkerson and Ani Falquez of Fairfax, VA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Karen loved to travel, attend shows, sew, make crafts and collect beautiful things. She had many friends across the county and was always happy to share her latest interesting find. All those who knew Karen were touched by her open, generous spirit and her kind heart.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 30, 2019