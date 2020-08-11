Karen Lea Stevens
Wichita, KS - Karen Lea Stevens, 75, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born in Ottawa, KS, on October 2, 1944 to Obed and Mary Lea (March) Harmonson. They moved to Erie, KS when she was a child and she attended Erie schools, graduating from Erie High School in 1962. She also furthered her education at Labette County Community College, Pittsburg State University, and Southwest Missouri State University.
Karen worked several years in the Shaw/Bush Hog office in Galesburg, KS, as well as Foremost Dairies, Inc. in Erie, KS. She also co-owned and operated Star Lanes in Erie, KS from August 1982 thru August 1983, then moved to Springfield, MO in September 1983 where she continued to work for Foremost Dairies, Inc. until November 1986. She then started working for H&R Block and prepared taxes until her retirement in 2009.
Karen enjoyed reading, watching movies, bowling, traveling, horse shows, and spending time with friends and family.
Karen married Vergil M. Nicholas in Erie on March 13, 1964, and later divorced in 1983. She and Howard L. Stevens were married on July 8, 1989 where they lived on his farm in Aldrich, MO until his death in 2003. She moved back to Springfield until her retirement in 2009, when she moved to Wichita, KS to be closer to her son and his wife, Erin, and Erin's family.
Karen is survived by her son David Nicholas and his wife Erin of Wichita, KS; step-grandson Andrew Stevens and his wife Trisha of Huntsville, AL, and their three children Brady, Ameila, and McKynna. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard L. Stevens and her parents.
Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N Broadway, Wichita, KS. There will also be a service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Rd., Springfield, MO, where she will also be laid to rest.
A memorial has been established with Providence Home Health Hospice, 9415 E. Harry St. Ste 703, Wichita, KS 67207, and/or Alzheimer's Association
, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS, 67214. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, please visit www.cohranmortuary.com
.