Karen MalanSpringfield - Karen Frances Malan, age 76 passed away September 19, 2020 at home with her family after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. True to her spirit, she fought to the end. Karen was a teacher, a mentor, a friend and a mom to many. Her legacy will live on in the lives she touched. Survivors include her spouse Roger Malan; daughter Paula Barlow and husband Wesley; and a grandson Trevor Barlow. Per her wishes, there will no formal services held.