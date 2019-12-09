Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Karen McCandless

Karen McCandless Obituary
Karen McCandless

Reed Springs - Karen Elizabeth (Kollmeyer) McCandless, 60, of Reed Springs, Missouri passed away December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Hedrick (Joey) and Granddaughter, Eva. She is also survived by brothers James and Keith (Terry) and sister, Pam McKinnis (Rick), a niece and nephew, and her life partner, Bob Probstfeld. A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with a memorial service following at 6:30 p.m.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
