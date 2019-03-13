|
|
Karen "Moe" Richter
Ash Grove - Karen "Moe" Richter, 74, of Ash Grove, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Moe, the daughter of Charles and Jean (Crussell) Richter, was born in Springfield, MO, on April 24, 1944.
Moe is survived by her aunt, June Richter; cousins, David Richter, Becky Holman, Kathy Tipton, Tess Friend and their children; many friends; and her blue heeler, Daisey.
Moe was preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Shirley Christian; uncle, Warren Richter; and cousin, Danny Richter.
Celebration of life services will be held on April 7, 2019 at 2:00PM on her farm, 5446 N Farm Rd 53, Ash Grove. Cremation under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Springfield Humane Society and can be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019