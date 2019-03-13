Services
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
(417) 751-2522
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
residence
5446 N Farm Rd 53
Ash Grove, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Richter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen "Moe" Richter


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen "Moe" Richter Obituary
Karen "Moe" Richter

Ash Grove - Karen "Moe" Richter, 74, of Ash Grove, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Moe, the daughter of Charles and Jean (Crussell) Richter, was born in Springfield, MO, on April 24, 1944.

Moe is survived by her aunt, June Richter; cousins, David Richter, Becky Holman, Kathy Tipton, Tess Friend and their children; many friends; and her blue heeler, Daisey.

Moe was preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Shirley Christian; uncle, Warren Richter; and cousin, Danny Richter.

Celebration of life services will be held on April 7, 2019 at 2:00PM on her farm, 5446 N Farm Rd 53, Ash Grove. Cremation under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Springfield Humane Society and can be left at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove - Ash Grove
Download Now