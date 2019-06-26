|
Karen Stewart
Springfield - Karen Eileen Stewart, of Springfield, MO, passed away on June 15th, 2019. A memorial service will be held at the Maranatha Village Chapel, 233 East Norton Rd., Springfield, MO on Friday, July 5th at 5 pm. The Chaplain Sophia Garcia will officiate.
Karen is preceded in death by her father, Michael Doty, and brother, Mark Doty. Karen leaves behind her longtime significant other, Lee Walter, her Mother, Marian Doty of Springfield, her three sons, Greg Stewart (Lynn) of Elk City, KS, Michael Stewart of Springfield, and Brian Stewart (Nikki) of Elk City, KS, two sisters, Barb Hatfield (Tom) of Springfield and Sheri Doty of Springfield, a sister-in-law, Callae Doty, and 6 grandchildren, Lane Stewart of Springfield, and Tommy, Ella, AJ, Levi and Cord Stewart of Elk City, KS.
Karen delighted in her six grandchildren and supporting them in their many activities. She enjoyed her dogs, gardening with Lee, and brunches with her sisters.
Karen enjoyed her work as a longtime executive secretary for the City of Springfield.
Karen spent time volunteering for CASA, advocating for children in need. The family suggests celebrating Karen's life by donating to CASA of Southwest Missouri, PO box 4853, Springfield, MO, 65808.
Published in the News-Leader on June 26, 2019