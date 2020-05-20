|
|
Karen Sue Nichols
Springfield - Karen Sue (Stewart) Nichols, age 71, of Springfield, MO, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, due to pneumonia. Karen was born August 18, 1948 to Hugh and Helen (Jones) Stewart in Ozark, MO. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, active member of EUMC women's WSCS group, and lived in Ebenezer about 50 years. She enjoyed mission work with the women's group, volunteering at the Food Pantry was a rewarding passion. She had a career, later in life, at Associated Wholesale Grocers as a data entry clerk, but her joy and focus was being a mom and grandma.
She was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Anita and Brooke Nichols; her parents, Hugh and Helen Stewart; and husband, Clifford "Bud" Nichols.
She is survived by her two children, son, John Nichols, Gulfport, MS; daughter, Laura Nichols, Springfield, MO; three grandchildren, Cody Nichols, Broken Arrow, OK; Beth Nichols, Galena, MO; and Brett Ware, Springfield, MO. She also lovingly leaves behind former daughter-in-laws Tammy Nichols and Cindy Nichols, former son-in-law, Chris Miltenberger and several extended families and friends and "adopted kids". She was Mom Nichols to so many.
Graveside services will be held 11 am, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Robberson Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be open on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, from 5pm - 8 pm. Social Distancing protocol will be followed at both times and locations.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Ebenezer UMC Food Pantry, 1795 W Farm Road 56, Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader from May 20 to May 24, 2020