Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Robberson Prairie Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Sue Nichols


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Sue Nichols Obituary
Karen Sue Nichols

Springfield - Karen Sue (Stewart) Nichols, age 71, of Springfield, MO, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, due to pneumonia. Karen was born August 18, 1948 to Hugh and Helen (Jones) Stewart in Ozark, MO. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, active member of EUMC women's WSCS group, and lived in Ebenezer about 50 years. She enjoyed mission work with the women's group, volunteering at the Food Pantry was a rewarding passion. She had a career, later in life, at Associated Wholesale Grocers as a data entry clerk, but her joy and focus was being a mom and grandma.

She was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Anita and Brooke Nichols; her parents, Hugh and Helen Stewart; and husband, Clifford "Bud" Nichols.

She is survived by her two children, son, John Nichols, Gulfport, MS; daughter, Laura Nichols, Springfield, MO; three grandchildren, Cody Nichols, Broken Arrow, OK; Beth Nichols, Galena, MO; and Brett Ware, Springfield, MO. She also lovingly leaves behind former daughter-in-laws Tammy Nichols and Cindy Nichols, former son-in-law, Chris Miltenberger and several extended families and friends and "adopted kids". She was Mom Nichols to so many.

Graveside services will be held 11 am, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Robberson Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be open on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, from 5pm - 8 pm. Social Distancing protocol will be followed at both times and locations.

In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Ebenezer UMC Food Pantry, 1795 W Farm Road 56, Springfield, MO 65803.
Published in the News-Leader from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -