Karen Thorene Rainey Lucas
Lebanon - Karen Thorene Rainey Lucas, born January 26, 1947 in Republic, Mo, passed away on July 23, 2019 in Springfield, Mo.
She is survived by three children: Sheila Day and husband John of Phillipsburg, Mo., Michael Lucas and wife Michele of Urbana, Ohio, and Kristin Brooks and husband Frank of Fulton, Mo., and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dee Owen Rainey and Madaline Bilyeu Fauscett.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM on August 17, 2019 at the Lake Springfield Boathouse at 5324 S Kissick Ave. Springfield, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019