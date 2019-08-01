Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Springfield Boathouse
5324 S Kissick Ave
Springfield, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Thorene Rainey Lucas


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Thorene Rainey Lucas Obituary
Karen Thorene Rainey Lucas

Lebanon - Karen Thorene Rainey Lucas, born January 26, 1947 in Republic, Mo, passed away on July 23, 2019 in Springfield, Mo.

She is survived by three children: Sheila Day and husband John of Phillipsburg, Mo., Michael Lucas and wife Michele of Urbana, Ohio, and Kristin Brooks and husband Frank of Fulton, Mo., and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dee Owen Rainey and Madaline Bilyeu Fauscett.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM on August 17, 2019 at the Lake Springfield Boathouse at 5324 S Kissick Ave. Springfield, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.