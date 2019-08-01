Services
Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-224-2200
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Karen VanBokhoven Obituary
Karen Van Bokhoven

Maumelle, AR. - Karen Van Bokhoven, 61, of Maumelle, passed away July 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Mike Van Bokhoven, of Maumelle; daughter, Amy Holand (Mike) and stepson, Todd Van Bokhoven (Mona), all of Springfield, Missouri; sister, Susie Gamble; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vat Mee Moy and Mei Kuen Chao.

Services will be Monday, August 5 at 3:00 p.m. at Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Kneed] Ct. (NW corner I-630 and Barrow Rd.), officiated by Pastor Brock Patterson. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2222 Cottondale Lane, Ste.. 310, Little Rock, AR 72202.

Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Karen's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 1, 2019
