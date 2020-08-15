1/
Karl Edward "Rick" Haugen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl Edward "Rick" Haugen

Rick died on July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lincoln and Stefania Haugen. Rick was born June 15, 1956, in Heidelberg, Germany, and graduated from Parkview High School. He served his country in the Marines, earning several medals. He will be interred at National Cemetery. He will be interred at National Cemetery, where a brief ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19th. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for The Kitchen, Inc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Springfield News-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved