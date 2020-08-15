Karl Edward "Rick" Haugen



Rick died on July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Lincoln and Stefania Haugen. Rick was born June 15, 1956, in Heidelberg, Germany, and graduated from Parkview High School. He served his country in the Marines, earning several medals. He will be interred at National Cemetery. He will be interred at National Cemetery, where a brief ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19th. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for The Kitchen, Inc.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store