Karla Ann Vaughn
Dallas - 17 February 1949-1 September 2020
Karla Ann Vaughn passed away peacefully, with her children at her side, on the morning of Tuesday, September 1 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend to all who knew her.
Karla was born in Springfield, Missouri in 1949. She is a graduate of Hillcrest Highschool and Southwest Missouri State University. She was a lifelong educator, teaching highschool and elementary school and finally as a parent educator, retiring from the Springfield Public School District. Karla loved to create. She was an avid quilter, crafter and painter and particularly enjoyed sharing the creative experience with her art group friends and her grandchildren. She was a kind, patient, and loving soul that touched everyone she met.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Brian Bingham and his wife, Janet, of Pacific Grove, California; Amy Presley and her husband, Mike, of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Laura, Milo and William; her brother Keith Withers; and her sister Andrea (Rayna) Withers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and F. Aileen Withers, and sister, Sharon Wingo.
A Celebration of Karla's life will be planned at a later date in Greenlawn Funeral Homes in Springfield, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Texas Health Resources Foundation https://www.texashealth.org/Foundation