Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Robberson Prairie Cemetery
Karla Kaye Dove Obituary
Karla Kaye Dove

Springfield, Mo. - Karla Kaye Dove 59, Springfield, Mo. passed away Thursday,, April 25, 2019 in her home, after a long illness. She was born April 6, 1960, in Greene County, Mo. to David and Patsy (Gamblin) Smalley. She was a seamstress for Springfield Special Products Company.

Karla was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Dove, two step-sons: Billy Dove, and Jimmy Dove II, her mother: Patsy Minich and her husband Russ, a brother David, a sister: Vickie Goodin and her husband Mike, four grandchildren, two-great-grandchildren, and three nephews.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Robberson Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
