Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Karolyn F. Williams


1947 - 2019
Karolyn F. Williams Obituary
Karolyn F. Williams

Walnut Grove - Karolyn F. Williams, 72, Walnut Grove, MO, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Ash Grove Healthcare Facility surrounded by family. She was born June 1, 1947 in Fargo, ND, the daughter of Earl and Bertha Harrington.

Karolyn lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and ER Technician. Her compassion for others was unconditional as she always sought to see the good in people. Karolyn loved her family immensely and devoted any time she could to them. In Karolyn's free time you could find her antiquing, camping or just enjoying the outdoors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie D. Williams; her son, Michael Williams; brother, Jim; and a sister, Betty.

Karolyn is survived by three sons, Kenny Mallard, Bobbie Williams II, and Joseph Williams; her partner, David Sharp; brother, Kenny; three sisters, Margo, Joanne and Shirley; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Private family burial will be held in Hazelwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
