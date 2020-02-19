|
Karon Jean Burtrum
Springfield - Karon Jean Burtrum was born to Orlie and Frances Spencer Todd in Lockwood, Missouri, on February 6, 1945. She went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2020, while residing in Springfield, Missouri.
She married Ronald Robert Burtrum in 1964 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She worked several years for Litton Industries. They traveled a lot in their motor home, enjoyed going to the lake and fishing together. She enjoyed her Chihuahuas and playing cards. She was a member of the New Apostolic Church in Springfield, Missouri, for years.
Karon is survived by three children, Rhonda Burtrum Wales, daughter; Ramona Burtrum, daughter; Ronald Robert Burtrum, Jr., son; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, two brothers, Carroll Todd and Wendell Todd, and one sister, Janice Jeffries. She is also survived by fifteen nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Karon Jean Robertson and two brothers, Doyle Todd and Dale Todd.
Her service will be at the New Apostolic Church, located at 1340 E. Norton Rd., in Springfield, Missouri 65803, on Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 P.M. There will be a private burial at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at: [email protected]
Proverbs 31:10, 28, says, "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. (28) Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her."
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020