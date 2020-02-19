Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
1340 E. Norton Rd
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karon Burtrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karon Jean Burtrum


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karon Jean Burtrum Obituary
Karon Jean Burtrum

Springfield - Karon Jean Burtrum was born to Orlie and Frances Spencer Todd in Lockwood, Missouri, on February 6, 1945. She went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2020, while residing in Springfield, Missouri.

She married Ronald Robert Burtrum in 1964 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She worked several years for Litton Industries. They traveled a lot in their motor home, enjoyed going to the lake and fishing together. She enjoyed her Chihuahuas and playing cards. She was a member of the New Apostolic Church in Springfield, Missouri, for years.

Karon is survived by three children, Rhonda Burtrum Wales, daughter; Ramona Burtrum, daughter; Ronald Robert Burtrum, Jr., son; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, two brothers, Carroll Todd and Wendell Todd, and one sister, Janice Jeffries. She is also survived by fifteen nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter, Karon Jean Robertson and two brothers, Doyle Todd and Dale Todd.

Her service will be at the New Apostolic Church, located at 1340 E. Norton Rd., in Springfield, Missouri 65803, on Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 P.M. There will be a private burial at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at: [email protected]

Proverbs 31:10, 28, says, "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. (28) Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her."
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -