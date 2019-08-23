Services
Adams Funeral Home Ozark Chapel - Ozark
504 West Walnut Street
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-2400
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Weaver Cemetery
Highway NN
Ozark, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karri Blansit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karri Ellen (Gray) Blansit


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karri Ellen (Gray) Blansit Obituary
Karri Ellen (Gray) Blansit

Ozark -

Karri Ellen (Gray) Blansit, age 43, went to be with her heavenly Father Thursday, August 22, following a 20 year illness.

She was born May 20, 1976, the daughter of Harold and Nancy (Damanskis) Gray. Karri was a 1994 graduate of Ozark High School. She received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Evangel University in 1998. Karri was employed by Compere Robinette CPAs, and Missouri Supermarket Builders.

Survivors include: A daughter, Moriah Blansit of Republic,who was so loved by Karri; her parents Harold and Nancy Gray of Ozark; a sister, Kristi Lyon and husband Jess of Ozark; nephews and a niece, Chandler Lyon and wife Lauren, Olivia Lyon, and Tyler Lyon; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside funeral will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 23, in Weaver Cemetery, Highway NN, Ozark, under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now