Karri Ellen (Gray) Blansit
Ozark -
Karri Ellen (Gray) Blansit, age 43, went to be with her heavenly Father Thursday, August 22, following a 20 year illness.
She was born May 20, 1976, the daughter of Harold and Nancy (Damanskis) Gray. Karri was a 1994 graduate of Ozark High School. She received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Evangel University in 1998. Karri was employed by Compere Robinette CPAs, and Missouri Supermarket Builders.
Survivors include: A daughter, Moriah Blansit of Republic,who was so loved by Karri; her parents Harold and Nancy Gray of Ozark; a sister, Kristi Lyon and husband Jess of Ozark; nephews and a niece, Chandler Lyon and wife Lauren, Olivia Lyon, and Tyler Lyon; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside funeral will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 23, in Weaver Cemetery, Highway NN, Ozark, under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 23, 2019