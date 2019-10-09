|
|
Karyl Kay Carrell
Springfield - Kayrl Kay Carrell, age 76, of Springfield, Mo. passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born January 23, 1943, in Cabool, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Carrell, her parents Merlin Nall, and Pearl Wood-West, stepfather, Vern West, a brother, Wesley Nall, and a grandson, Cory King.
Kayrl worked at Pearl and Vern's Cafe and at Kmart. She was a loving mother and wife.
She is survived by three sons: Ronald King and wife, LeAnna of Springfield; Randy King and wife, Debbie of Springfield; James King and wife, Stephanie of Nixa; her daughter, Karla King Reed and husband, Jim of Springfield; her brother, Bob Nall and wife, Connie of Springfield; sister-in-law, Vera Nall of Neosho, MO; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and her fur baby, Tasha.
A Family Directed Graveside Service will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
She has been cremated under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood Crematory.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019