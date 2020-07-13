Katherine F. Brodbeck
Springfield - Katherine F. Brodbeck, age 81, of Springfield passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in her home in Springfield. She was born January 16, 1939 in Washington, Kansas, the daughter of Ferdinand Basch and Marjorie Hibbs Basch. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas.
She was united in marriage to Richard L. Brodbeck of Kansas City, Missouri on July 15, 1961 and they resided in Kansas City for 8 years where she was employed by Phillips Petroleum Company before moving to Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, by her brothers Edwin Basch and William Basch and her sisters Emalene Rothwell and Una Harris. She is survived by her husband Richard; her son Scott Brodbeck of Springfield; her daughter Laura L. Eagleburger and her husband Gary Eagleburger of Springfield; her daughter Lynn Bunch and her husband Robert Bunch of Bentonville, Arkansas; sister Geraldine Wheat and her husband James of Rogersville; her brother Theodore Basch and his wife Margaret of Kansas City. She is also survived by grandchildren Nathan Robert Bunch, Annie Grace Eagleburger, Molly Elizabeth Eagleburger and Chance Naythan Richard Ward.
The family offers their sincere appreciation to Haven Hospice for their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Cremation will be followed by interment in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri at a later date. Please check gormanscharpf.com
for future updates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Foundation of the Ozarks in Katherine's name, 425 E. Trafficway St, Springfield, MO 65806.