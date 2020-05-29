Katherine Louise (Jefferies) Bronson
Katherine Louise (Jefferies) Bronson

Springfield - October 20, 1926 - May 20, 2020

Katherine L. Bronson, age 93, former Springfield resident, passed peacefully in St Louis MO where she lived for many years. Katherine, deeply spiritual and an excellent cook, was a retired welder, Teamsters Local 610, who will be sorely missed by relatives and friends for her witty comments and exacting ways.

Memorial service on Friday, June 5th, 11am at Galilee Missionary Baptist, St Louis MO. 63108. Interment on Saturday, June 6th, Danforth Cemetery, Strafford MO next to her parents, Harvey and Jennie Jefferies.




Published in News-Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
