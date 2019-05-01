Kathleen Ann Brewer



Republic - Kathleen Ann Brewer, 72 of Republic, Missouri passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born March 18, 1947 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Edward J and Generose (Mulvihill) Hanlon. She married her husband, Richard L. Brewer on October 22, 1966 in Beloit, Wisconsin. They relocated to Richard's hometown of Republic where they were blessed with 2 children, David and Sean. Kathy worked at Mercy Health Systems until she retired. She enjoyed scrapbooking, spending time with family and friends, and most of all loving and supporting her sons and grandchildren.



Kathy is survived by her husband, Richard L. Brewer and her son, David Brewer, grandchildren Trevin and Tate: son, Sean Brewer and his wife Tess, grandchildren Jackson and GabriElle. Also surviving: Her father-in-law and mother-in-law Fred and Judy Brewer; sister-in-law Carolyn (Jim) Byrd, niece Vicki Town, nephew Gerald Byrd; brother-in-law John Hoffmann, nieces, Debbie, Jenny, Carrie, Becky, and Katie. Her sister JoEllyn Hoffmann and parents, Edward J and Generose Hanlon, preceded her in death.



Everyone is welcome to the Memorial Mass that will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Springfield, Missouri. Her care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. deGrafferneid-Wood-Crematory. The family will be receiving guests prior to the Memorial Mass. Flowers can be delivered to the Church. Published in the News-Leader on May 1, 2019