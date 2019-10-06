Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1928 - 2019
Kathleen Fesperman Obituary
Kathleen Fesperman

Springfield - Kathleen (Barton) Fesperman, 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on September 26. She is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Darrell Fesperman, three daughters, Saundra Roper of Fair Grove, Beverly and Steve Norris of Rogersville and Rita Davis of Springfield. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandsons and several step great & great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in her honor in the chapel of King's Way United Methodist Church on October 7, 2019, visitation at 1 p.m. with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
