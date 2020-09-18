Kathleen "Kathie" Hainline



Springfield - (July 11, 1954 - August 18, 2020) Kathleen Ann Hainline, 66, of Springfield, MO, passed away August 18, 2020. She was born July 11, 1954, in Des Moines, IA., to William and Caroline Iiams



She graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines, IA in 1972. She married Rick and they had two sons, Bradford and Zachary. She retired from Marshall's in 2019.



She was preceded in death by her dad, William Iiams; husband, Ricky Hainline; and her son, Bradford Hainline.



Kathie was a devoted wife of 44 years and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, and decorating, and she loved her dogs.



Kathleen is survived by her son, Zach Hainline; grandchildren, Jensen, Taylor, Ian and Aiden; her mother, Caroline; and her two sisters, Susan Doll and Nancy Newell; sister-in-law Kim (Hainline) Askew and many other family members.



A private memorial is planned on October 3.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store