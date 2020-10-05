1/1
Kathleen May Bogart
1923 - 2020

Kathleen May Bogart

Springfield - Kathleen May Bogart, 97, of Springfield lost her battle with the Covid virus Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born April 13, 1923, to Leora (Johnson) Slatten and Cletus Statten in Ash Grove, Missouri. She lived at Springfield Skilled Care Center for 25 years. The family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff for the love and care given those many years.

Kathleen was a 1941 graduate of Central High School and married Henry Bogart in 1946. She worked in Food Service for the Springfield Public Schools for many years. The Bible and sewing were her main interests. She made hundreds of lap quilts that have warmed people in many countries.

Survivors include her daughter Carol Wadley (Larry), son Dean Bogart (Doris); grandchildren Amber Knight (Josh), Dustin Wadley (Brittany), Koren Karr (Matt); and great-grandchildren Lyla Knight, Ella Knight, and Evan Killingsworth.

At this time a traditional memorial service will not be scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Private burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
