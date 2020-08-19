Kathleen Rill



Billings - Kathleen Rill passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in her home in Billings at the age of 90. Kathleen was born January 20, 1930 at rural Billings to Charles and Mary (Ebert) Schmidt.



She graduated from Billings High School in 1947 and on November 1, 1947 she married Wilbur Rill. To this marriage were two children, Denise, and Roger. Except for a year in Waterloo, Iowa, where she was employed by the Division of Employment, and a year loving in Eudora, Missouri, she lived and reared her children in Billings. When her children were in grade school, she returned to school and earned her cosmetologist license. She operated Kay's Beauty Salon in Billings for many years. Her final years were spent caring for her son who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis. This, she said, was her highest calling. She was a gifted homemaker, gardener, crafter, and a friend to all her knew her.



She was preceded in death by husband Wilbur and son Roger, her brothers Rolland and Frederick Schmidt, and sister Mary Ann Wallace. She is survived by her daughter Denise (David) Hampton of Billings, Missouri; granddaughter Sanya Lenahan; great grandchildren, Gavin and Paige Lenahan; sisters, Norma Wagemann and Charlene Rumley; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



The family would like to thank nieces Jennifer Williams, Paula McCroskey, and Cindy Wagemann who helped care for her in her final days. The family would like to extend a thank you to Good Shepherd Hospice for their exemplary care.



Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Meadors Funeral Home, Billings, Missouri. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St Peter's Evangelical Church of Christ, Billings, Missouri with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers the family ask memorial contributions to be made to St. Peter's Cemetery in care of the funeral home.



The family has asked that all guests wear a mask, which will be provided, and to sanitize their hands prior to entering the facilities. If any friends feel that it is unsafe to attend the service, the family will understand.









