Kathryn Ann Smith
Republic - Kathryn Ann (Borchert) Smith, 67, Republic, Mo., died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday, June 22, 2019, in her home of almost 40 years.
The daughter of August and Helen Borchert, she was born November 21, 1951 in Springfield, Mo. Kathy attended Parkview High School where she found a love for music and languages. She then graduated from Southwest Missouri State Teachers College and went on to earn a Master of Arts in English. Kathy, also known as "K," was an adored French and English teacher for 40 years. After retirement, she ran an antique booth and was a devoted organist and pianist at her beloved church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton. She was in love with all her children and passionate about her four precious grandchildren who affectionately call her Gigi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Helen.
Her memory lives on most strongly with her daughter, Amanda Smith; son, Andrew Lee Smith and his wife Cassie Smith; four beautiful grandchildren, Desmond, Ellis, Carter, and Eleanor; her dog, Buddy, and bird, Chiquilla; and her cousins, Arthur and Karon Kabrick, and Gary and Elaine Kabrick.
The family wishes to express deep appreciation to her fraternity of teachers and former students, her tribe of strong sister-friends, members of her church and everyone else she touched with her loving and one of a kind spirit.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Springfield, officiated by Rev. Thomas Reidy. A celebration of her life will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Kathy Smith Memorial Fund through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, at 425 E. Trafficway, Springfield, MO 65806 (or visit their website), to support scholarships in honor of her love of education. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 26, 2019