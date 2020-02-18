|
|
Kathryn Jane "Janie" Gromer
Springfield - Kathryn Jane Gromer, or "Janie" to her family, was born in Oklahoma on April 4, 1940 to Joe and Ora Beck Harper. She died on February 15, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri.
Janie loved to cook, enjoyed good food and listening to good music.
She married Keith O'Neal Gromer, who preceded her in death, and they lived in Laurie, Missouri. Janie is survived by eight siblings. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. No visitation is planned.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020