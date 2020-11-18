Kathy Lynn JohnsonSpringfield - Kathy Lynn Johnson, age 57, of Springfield, MO passed away on November 7, 2020 in her home. She was born in Tacoma WA, on August 6, 1963 to parents William and Patricia Johnson. Kathy grew up in Mexico, MO and later moved to Ozark, MO with her parents. She worked with her mother Patricia who owned and operated Hillbilly Ceramics in Ozark, MO for several years. Kathy loved butterflies and scrapbooking, but her true passion was Nascar; she watched the races religiously every weekend.Most of all Kathy loved her family. She gave her heart and soul to family and anyone who knew her knew that. I want to give a heart felt thanks to my cousin Alison Fay Haley who looked after my mother and sister in their time of need, I will be forever grateful.Kathy is survived by her brother, Bill (Guy) Johnson and his girlfriend Debi Gullett; Alison Fay Haley and her husband Pat, and their children, and numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Patricia Johnson.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Kathy's last wish was for any donations to be made to the Lupus Foundation.