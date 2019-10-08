|
Kathy Marie Hansen
Springfield - Kathy Marie Hansen, 62, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 28, 1956, in Springfield, MO, to Cecil Eugene (Gene) Felkner and Grace Geneive (Gennie) Felkner. She faithfully attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church since birth. She had many talents including having a deep passion for helping children. She loved mentoring girls through the Assemblies of God Missionettes Program and through Children's Church spending countless hours enriching the lives of girls and always showing them the love of Christ.
She loved her family fiercely. She was united in marriage to Wesley (Wes) L Hansen on October 9, 1976. Together they were just a few days less in celebrating 43 years of marriage.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Gennie Felkner; and by her grandparents, Iven and Blanche Swearengin. She is survived by her husband, Wes; two daughters and their husbands: Cassie Hayden (Hank) and Candie Church (Robbie); and three grandchildren: Jonathan, Tabbie and Gracie; her father, Gene Felkner; a sister, Kim McNealy (Michael); nephew, Tyler McNealy (Hayden); and an aunt, Iva Williams (Gene).
The family of Kathy Hansen would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for the exemplary care given to Kathy. Their compassion and kindness throughout this difficult time will forever by appreciated and remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Glad Tidings AG Church, Friday, October 11th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, St. Jude Hospital, or the Miracle Network.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019