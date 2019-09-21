|
Katie Squires
Springfield - Anna Kate "Katie" Squires (Strom) passed away September 17, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born on September 5, 1936 in Cape Girardeau, MO to Elmer and Pauline Strom.
Katie grew up in Cape Girardeau and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Journalism in 1957. She married John Squires on February 22, 1958 and the two lived in Fort Lewis, WA while John was stationed in the Army. After his discharge, they moved to Springfield, MO where she lived out her life and dedicated herself to her family, friends and community. She was a longtime member of National Avenue Christian Church, the Junior League of Springfield and a founding member of Masterpieces Art Group. She was a member of the PS Chapter of PEO for over 60 years, served her alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta in many capacities and was a reading aide at Shady Dell Elementary School. Katie was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels, including serving as President for a term. She loved to sew, entertain, travel, attend the Springfield Symphony and Little Theatre, and play bridge.
Katie is survived by her husband, John; children, Chris (Sue) of Sedalia, MO, Bill (Robin) of Springfield, MO and Katherine (Craig) Munson of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Michael (Alecia), Tom (Megan), Megan (Jason), Ryan, Pfeifer, Bay, Stephanie, Tim and Drew; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Annabelle and Mason and sister-in-law, Patricia Strom. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Pauline Strom and brother, Steve Strom.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Manor at Elfindale for the loving and special care given to Katie.
A memorial service will be held at National Avenue Christian Church, 1515 S. National Avenue, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm with the Reverend Jenn Simmons officiating, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. A reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels c/o Cox Medical Center South, 3801 S. National, Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019