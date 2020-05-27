|
|
Kay Ann Sherrill (Brown)
Springfield - Kay Ann Sherrill (Brown), 82, was born June 10, 1937 in Hanford, California to Dillard "Scotty" Brown and Edna C. Swimley. She married Byron D. Sherrill June 29, 1957. That marriage was blessed by two sons, Steven A. and Jason D. Sherrill.
By age 15 she was an accomplished pianist and was serving as a church pianist. Sher later learned organ. She was saved and baptized at an early age and served the Lord all her life, as church organist/pianist continually a total of 68 years, principally at Temple Baptist Church and St. John's UCC Church in Springfield. She also played at many weddings and funerals in various locations.
Kay was very intelligent and had an extremely good memory. Quiet and reserved, she was a trusted and true friend to several people. Her very life was wrapped in serving the Lord, her husband and family, and her church. Never showy, she heeded the guidance of Christ with a private prayer life. Throughout her life she was an excellent example of how a Christian wife and mother should live.
Kay is survived by husband Byron; sons Steven (Donna) Sherrill and Jason (Bunny) Sherrill; grandchildren Andrew (Amy) Sherrill, Emily (Jonathan) Jacobs, Blaine Sherrill and Sarah Sherrill; great-grandsons Lucas Sherrill and Sawyer and Hudson Jacobs; and brother Kevin (Lisa) Brown.
Kay became victim of a rapidly advancing medical condition and the Lord mercifully ended her life May 20, 2020 in answer to our prayers. Blessed be the name of the Lord.
A private family only funeral conducted by Rev. Michael Olmsted, per her request, is accomplished. Memorial donations may be to the organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 27 to May 31, 2020