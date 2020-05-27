Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Sherrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Ann (Brown) Sherrill


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Ann (Brown) Sherrill Obituary
Kay Ann Sherrill (Brown)

Springfield - Kay Ann Sherrill (Brown), 82, was born June 10, 1937 in Hanford, California to Dillard "Scotty" Brown and Edna C. Swimley. She married Byron D. Sherrill June 29, 1957. That marriage was blessed by two sons, Steven A. and Jason D. Sherrill.

By age 15 she was an accomplished pianist and was serving as a church pianist. Sher later learned organ. She was saved and baptized at an early age and served the Lord all her life, as church organist/pianist continually a total of 68 years, principally at Temple Baptist Church and St. John's UCC Church in Springfield. She also played at many weddings and funerals in various locations.

Kay was very intelligent and had an extremely good memory. Quiet and reserved, she was a trusted and true friend to several people. Her very life was wrapped in serving the Lord, her husband and family, and her church. Never showy, she heeded the guidance of Christ with a private prayer life. Throughout her life she was an excellent example of how a Christian wife and mother should live.

Kay is survived by husband Byron; sons Steven (Donna) Sherrill and Jason (Bunny) Sherrill; grandchildren Andrew (Amy) Sherrill, Emily (Jonathan) Jacobs, Blaine Sherrill and Sarah Sherrill; great-grandsons Lucas Sherrill and Sawyer and Hudson Jacobs; and brother Kevin (Lisa) Brown.

Kay became victim of a rapidly advancing medical condition and the Lord mercifully ended her life May 20, 2020 in answer to our prayers. Blessed be the name of the Lord.

A private family only funeral conducted by Rev. Michael Olmsted, per her request, is accomplished. Memorial donations may be to the organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 27 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -