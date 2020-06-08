Kay George Eslick
Springfield - Kay George Eslick, age 78, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. The son of William and Florence "Tudie" Eslick, he was a lifelong resident of Springfield, Missouri, graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1960 and retired from Paul Mueller Company. Kay enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR Racing. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ray and his parents. Kay is survived by his companion of 22 years, Karen Conway; his son Bryan Eslick, Texas; and daughter Mindy Eslick, Springfield; his brother David J. Eslick and wife, Nancy, Springfield; and sister, Dorothy Sue Brion and her husband, William MacPherson, Lake Kiowa, Texas. The family will have a private gathering at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.




Published in News-Leader from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
