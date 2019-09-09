|
|
Kay Jobe
Springfield - Kay Janes Jobe passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband and daughters on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born in Troy, MO to Kenneth and Marjorie Brummell on September 25, 1941.
Kay lived and grew up in Bolivar, MO and graduated from Bolivar High School. She married Darian Lee Jobe, June 14, 1959 in Bolivar, MO. They moved to Springfield, MO in 1963 and spent 60 beautiful years of marriage together. Kay and Darian were wonderful business partners. They owned and operated Springfield Seed and Floral, Inc. for over 40 years. Kay and Darian were also great supporters of the Watoto orphanage in Uganda, Africa. They supported two children and a house mother for many years. They adored supporting the Watoto children's choir and driving them across the United States. They did a nine-month tour with the kids for multiple years. She was a member of a women's quilters group and loved the time she spent with the ladies. Kay was also a lifelong Baptist and a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Springfield. She especially loved presiding over many years of controlled chaos at various family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband Darian Jobe, her daughters and their husbands, Robin Jobe Hall (Dr. Bryan Hall,) and Randa Cowen (Tracy Cowen) Oklahoma City, OK, her brother and sister Kent Brummell (Deeva), Bolivar, MO, and Kathy Avery, Springfield, MO, seven grandchildren, Robby (Mandy) Jacobs, Cody Jacobs (fiancé, Avery Brown), Hunter Hall, Karlee Hall, and Kendall Hall, Katie (Brad) Foster, Joshua Cowen, and five great grandkids, Kaleb and Kolton Jacobs, Jayce Foster, Grey Foster, and Clay Foster. Kay is also survived by several Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the funeral home at 11:00am. Graveside services will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Donations may be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 9, 2019