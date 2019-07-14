|
|
Kayden James Birdsell
Springfield - Kayden James Birdsell was born and passed away on July 11, 2019 at Cox South Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Jeff Birdsell, and grandma, Sheila Bulmer.
He is survived by his parents, Nathaniel and Faith Birdsell; grandparents Amy and Eric Burleson, Brian Bulmer, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was so loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Monday, July 15, at 10:00 AM at the Life 360 Church Chesterfield Campus. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Life 360 Church Chesterfield Campus, 2220 W Chesterfield St, Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader on July 14, 2019