|
|
Keith B Scott
Springfield - Keith B. Scott left his earthly residence on February 5, 2020 at the esteemed age of 94 years to reunite with his wife Doris and other loved ones. Keith was born on April 29, 1925 in Springfield, Missouri to Clara Susan (Anderson) and John Bradford Scott. He was the youngest of three sons.
His family moved to Springfield from a farm in Wright County, Missouri before Keith was born, seeking the opportunities a "big" city could offer. His high school graduation in 1943 was cause for celebration as it was not something his parents took for granted.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945. Upon his return he graduated from Southwest Missouri State College in 1948, and then attended the University of Missouri where he earned a Master's degree in Accounting in 1952. His first position was at Remington Arms where he met Doris Madeline Gregg who was to become his wife on February 16, 1953.
Keith went on to become a professor of Accounting, first at Central Missouri State University and then at Southwest Missouri State University, for a total of 31 years. During his teaching career, he earned his Ph.D. and completed the CPA exam.
Keith and Doris celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2019 prior to her Heavenly migration last June 28. In recent weeks family members felt a distinct sense that she was calling him to join her.
Being a father and a grandfather was Keith's highest calling in life. Keith was a life-long learner and thrived on "discovering" new things.
Keith was preceded in death by his brothers, mother and father. He is survived by his children Jared Scott (Pam) and Mary Scott Pratt (Randall), his grandchildren Elisabeth Pratt and Samuel Pratt, and his dedicated caregiver Carolyn Applegate.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Service will follow at 3:00 pm. Burial will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Warrensburg, MO Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020