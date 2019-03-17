Keith Christie



Springfield - Keith William Christie, 90, of Springfield, Mo, passed away on March 15, 2019. He was born November 5, 1928 in Oklahoma City, Ok. to Charles and Alta Christie. His family later moved to Pea Ridge, AR where he met and married, Ola Christie (Bland) on March 17, 1950. He was a lifetime member of University Heights Baptist Church. Keith worked at the Rogers Daily News prior to the couple moving to Springfield, MO. in 1951, where Keith went to work for the Springfield News Leader. Keith and his twin brother, Kenneth, owned and operated Christie Auto Works. The brothers owned stock car #20, driven by Kenneth who raced locally at the Springfield fairgrounds and nearby states.



Keith enjoyed boating and RV camping at Table Rock Lake with family and friends. When Keith and Ola retired they joined a RV motor home club, Ozarks Prairie Sooners, where Keith served as Vice President. Their travels took them to Arizona, Florida and many other states across the country. Keith was also known as Mr. Wonderful to his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife Ola Christie, daughters Pam Honeycutt, Gail Fry (Randy), and Monica Lewis (Jimmy), seven grandchildren, Danielle Vess (Zern), Janelle Honeycutt, Josh Fry (Jonnie), Kendrah Banks, Michelle Whisenant (Garrett), Dustin Lewis (Lindsey), Chase Lewis, ten great-grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by many other family members, friends, and his loyal companion Kipper.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Kenneth Christie.



Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with funeral services on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McConnell-Bledsoe Cemetery in Nixa, MO.



Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory. Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019