Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Christie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Christie


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith Christie Obituary
Keith Christie

Springfield - Keith William Christie, 90, of Springfield, Mo, passed away on March 15, 2019. He was born November 5, 1928 in Oklahoma City, Ok. to Charles and Alta Christie. His family later moved to Pea Ridge, AR where he met and married, Ola Christie (Bland) on March 17, 1950. He was a lifetime member of University Heights Baptist Church. Keith worked at the Rogers Daily News prior to the couple moving to Springfield, MO. in 1951, where Keith went to work for the Springfield News Leader. Keith and his twin brother, Kenneth, owned and operated Christie Auto Works. The brothers owned stock car #20, driven by Kenneth who raced locally at the Springfield fairgrounds and nearby states.

Keith enjoyed boating and RV camping at Table Rock Lake with family and friends. When Keith and Ola retired they joined a RV motor home club, Ozarks Prairie Sooners, where Keith served as Vice President. Their travels took them to Arizona, Florida and many other states across the country. Keith was also known as Mr. Wonderful to his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Ola Christie, daughters Pam Honeycutt, Gail Fry (Randy), and Monica Lewis (Jimmy), seven grandchildren, Danielle Vess (Zern), Janelle Honeycutt, Josh Fry (Jonnie), Kendrah Banks, Michelle Whisenant (Garrett), Dustin Lewis (Lindsey), Chase Lewis, ten great-grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by many other family members, friends, and his loyal companion Kipper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Kenneth Christie.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with funeral services on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McConnell-Bledsoe Cemetery in Nixa, MO.

Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now