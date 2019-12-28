|
|
Keith Lee Bethel 64, Fair Grove, MO. went home to see Jesus, December 26, 2019 surrounded by the one's that loved him most. He was born in Neosho, MO. on May 16, 1955, to Omer H. and Frances J. (Rogers) Bethel. Keith was a truck driver for CMT Logostics. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, where he proudly served his country. He was a dedicated hard working man who did what he loved. He made a lot of friends over the years, whom he cherished. In his spare time, Keith loved to be in the great outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, and garden, and his house plants. He loved to take walks in the woods, with his two dogs, Max and Myah. Keith lived his life as everyone should, day to day, full of good and bad choices. Awesome memories and painful heartaches. He was a strong and kind person, who loved to visit and talk. He was full of life and laughter and knew the meaning of hard work, providing for and protecting those he loved. His family will live on in his memory, knowing he is now without pain and is in the hands of Jesus, with those who went on before him.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Dennis Bethel, and one sister Carol Bethel. He is survived by his two children: Isaac Lee Bethel and his wife Crystal Dawn Bethel, and Elisha Ann Santiago and her husband Brandon L. Santiago, seven grandchildren: Natecha, Dalton, Trenton, Zechariah, Connor, Arianna, and Jacob, his sister Kathy Palmer, and brother, Edward Bethel and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving partner, Kay Cruise-Hook and her children: Tim, Misty, and Lacey,
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. No visitation or burial is planned.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019