Kendall K. Creach
Springfield - Kendall K Creach was born January 2nd, 1950 to Cloyd and Bette Creach in Springfield, Missouri. He passed away August 21st, 2020 at his sister's home in Springfield, Missouri. Kendall grew up in Macks Creek and graduated from Macks Creek High School as salutatorian. He attended Drury College, now Drury University, and earned his BA in Business Administration and Economics.
Kendall worked as a state bank examiner for several years after graduation before working for several banks in Kansas City. For a brief time, he worked as a real estate agent. Later in life, he worked in retail at Superlatives and Nicholas Luggage & Gifts on the Plaza until his retirement.
Kendall was interested in old, classic movies and adored his pets' companionship. Diagnosed with cancer in 2008, Kendall was supported by not only his family but many friends in Kansas City who helped in daily activities, particularly the last two years. A special thanks to Three Rivers Hospice for their help in his final days.
He was preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his sister, Carla and her husband Bob Beezley, their children - Drew Beezley and his wife Erin, Spencer Beezley and his wife Natasha, and Stuart Beezley; his brother Cary Creach and his wife Trish; his aunt Marjorie Moore; his niece and nephew, Kylee and Charlie Creach; his great-nephew and great-niece, Quinton and Savannah Beezley and many cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Macks Creek Cemetery. Visitation and lunch will follow after the service at the Macks Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society, animal shelter or donor's choice. Condolences may be made online at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home (https://www.gormanscharpf.com/obituary/kendall-creach
